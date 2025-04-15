403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France Threatens of Retaliation as Algeria Expels Officials Over Terrorism Indictment
(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot issued a stern warning on Tuesday regarding possible retaliatory actions in light of Algeria's decision to expel 12 French officials. This diplomatic strain follows the indictment in Paris of three individuals, one of whom is linked to an Algerian consulate in France, on charges related to terrorism.
The French national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office confirmed that the suspects were charged last Friday with serious offenses, including arrest, kidnapping, unlawful detention, and connections to a terrorist organization.
Barrot characterized the Algerian government's decision to expel the officials as "very regrettable," indicating that it could have "consequences."
"The Algerian authorities decided to react to an independent judicial procedure by expelling 12 French officials. This is a very regrettable decision, which compromises the dialogue we had started," Barrot remarked during an interview.
He stressed that "Justice is independent, and the legal proceedings have nothing to do with relations between two governments."
The expelled French officials were reportedly given a 48-hour ultimatum to exit Algeria. "If Algeria insists on carrying out these expulsions, we will have no choice but to take similar measures," Barrot cautioned.
Algeria has blamed the recent diplomatic discord on French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, claiming he bears "full responsibility" for the situation. In response, Barrot dismissed this claim, asserting, "Minister Retailleau has nothing to do with this judicial affair, which has been ongoing for months."
The French national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office confirmed that the suspects were charged last Friday with serious offenses, including arrest, kidnapping, unlawful detention, and connections to a terrorist organization.
Barrot characterized the Algerian government's decision to expel the officials as "very regrettable," indicating that it could have "consequences."
"The Algerian authorities decided to react to an independent judicial procedure by expelling 12 French officials. This is a very regrettable decision, which compromises the dialogue we had started," Barrot remarked during an interview.
He stressed that "Justice is independent, and the legal proceedings have nothing to do with relations between two governments."
The expelled French officials were reportedly given a 48-hour ultimatum to exit Algeria. "If Algeria insists on carrying out these expulsions, we will have no choice but to take similar measures," Barrot cautioned.
Algeria has blamed the recent diplomatic discord on French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, claiming he bears "full responsibility" for the situation. In response, Barrot dismissed this claim, asserting, "Minister Retailleau has nothing to do with this judicial affair, which has been ongoing for months."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment