403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EVIQ and ZEEKR sign a memorandum of understanding and strategic partnership.
(MENAFN- Boopin) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia— 15 April 2025: As part of its commitment to accelerating EV adoption and enhancing sustainable mobility, EVIQ, Saudi Arab’a’s leading EV infrastructure provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ZEEKR, the global electric mobility technology and solutions brand, through its partner and official representative in the Kingdom, Wallan Trading Comp ny.
This strategic alliance aims to expand the network of advanced charging stations, affirming’EVIQ’s commitment to enhancing EV charging infrastructure, supporting the transition to sustainable transportation in the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030.
The MoU outlines key areas of collaboration between EVIQ and ZEEKR, such as exploring opportunities to create tailored charging solutions that provide ZEEKR customers with seamless access to EVIQ charging network, ensuring a convenient and streamlined charging experience that meets worldwide quality, safety, and efficiency requirements. The partnership also entails collaboration with local partners to install charging stations at new strategic locations, offering additional incentives and exclusive benefits for ZEEKR vehicle owners.
Highlighting on the partnership, CEO of the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (EVIQ) Mohammad Bakr Gazzaz stated: “Our strategic partnership with ZEEKR, through i s partner and representative Wallan Trading, marks a significant turning point in the development of the mobility ecosystem in the Kingdom. By integrating our expertise in fast charging infrastructure with ZE’KR’s pioneering position in elevated electric mobility, we aim to provide an exceptional charging experience for ZEEKR customers in the Kingdom. This will contribute to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles and achieving national sustainability g”als.”
In turn, Abdulaziz Al-Wallan, Vice Chairman of Wallan Holding mentione“: “This strategic partnership reflects developmental efforts to expand the electric vehicle charging infrastructure network in the Saudi market, in alignment with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030. This is in the context of the Kingdom's policies and various initiatives aimed at achieving sustainability and carbon neutrality, especially since ZEEKR represents the future of sustainable transportation and reflects our commitment to providing environmentally friendly solutions for everyday transportation needs. At Wallan Trading Company, we are keen to enhance partnerships with leading global brands to provide our customers with world-class products and services, enabling them to access more innovative and sustainable solutions.
EVIQ remains at the forefront of developing Saudi Arabia's EV ecosystem, with a goal of deploying over 5,000 chargers in strategic sites around the Kingdom by 2030. This partnership with ZEEKR through Wallan Trading reinforces the company's commitment to establishing strong partnerships to lay a solid foundation for this sector. It aims to provide broader access to charging stations and is dedicated to accelerating the transition to a sustainable mobility future in the Kingdom.
The partnership supports EVIQ's aim of leading the Kingdom's EV transition by developing a comprehensive charging network for EV owners, reducing carbon emissions from transportation and accelerating the transition to sustainable mobility in th region.
This strategic alliance aims to expand the network of advanced charging stations, affirming’EVIQ’s commitment to enhancing EV charging infrastructure, supporting the transition to sustainable transportation in the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030.
The MoU outlines key areas of collaboration between EVIQ and ZEEKR, such as exploring opportunities to create tailored charging solutions that provide ZEEKR customers with seamless access to EVIQ charging network, ensuring a convenient and streamlined charging experience that meets worldwide quality, safety, and efficiency requirements. The partnership also entails collaboration with local partners to install charging stations at new strategic locations, offering additional incentives and exclusive benefits for ZEEKR vehicle owners.
Highlighting on the partnership, CEO of the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (EVIQ) Mohammad Bakr Gazzaz stated: “Our strategic partnership with ZEEKR, through i s partner and representative Wallan Trading, marks a significant turning point in the development of the mobility ecosystem in the Kingdom. By integrating our expertise in fast charging infrastructure with ZE’KR’s pioneering position in elevated electric mobility, we aim to provide an exceptional charging experience for ZEEKR customers in the Kingdom. This will contribute to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles and achieving national sustainability g”als.”
In turn, Abdulaziz Al-Wallan, Vice Chairman of Wallan Holding mentione“: “This strategic partnership reflects developmental efforts to expand the electric vehicle charging infrastructure network in the Saudi market, in alignment with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030. This is in the context of the Kingdom's policies and various initiatives aimed at achieving sustainability and carbon neutrality, especially since ZEEKR represents the future of sustainable transportation and reflects our commitment to providing environmentally friendly solutions for everyday transportation needs. At Wallan Trading Company, we are keen to enhance partnerships with leading global brands to provide our customers with world-class products and services, enabling them to access more innovative and sustainable solutions.
EVIQ remains at the forefront of developing Saudi Arabia's EV ecosystem, with a goal of deploying over 5,000 chargers in strategic sites around the Kingdom by 2030. This partnership with ZEEKR through Wallan Trading reinforces the company's commitment to establishing strong partnerships to lay a solid foundation for this sector. It aims to provide broader access to charging stations and is dedicated to accelerating the transition to a sustainable mobility future in the Kingdom.
The partnership supports EVIQ's aim of leading the Kingdom's EV transition by developing a comprehensive charging network for EV owners, reducing carbon emissions from transportation and accelerating the transition to sustainable mobility in th region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment