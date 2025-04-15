Visitczechia Showcases Diverse Luxury Offerings In Middle East Road Show 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)#VisitCzechia , in association with the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Qatar and Kuwait and in partnership with regional airlines announced the successful completion of its exclusive multi-city Road Show 2025 in the Middle East. The event took place from April 07to April 10, 2025, across prominent cities in the Middle East, namely Doha, Kuwait City and Muscat. It served as a significant platform for fostering connections and highlighting the diverse attractions of Czechia.

The primary objective of the roadshow was to establish robust ties between Czech tourism and the Middle Eastern market. By showcasing the country's multifaceted offerings, particularly emphasizing spa and wellness retreats, offbeat adventures as well as other leisure regions beyond Pargue, the event aimed to encourage a greater influx of Middle Eastern tourists to explore the wonders of Czechia. The destination presentations were followed by B2B meetings and a networking dinner with travel agents which facilitated dialogues and relationship-building opportunities. The roadshow hosted a delegation comprising of seven partners representing a spectrum of entities, including DMC's, hotels, spa resorts and medical tourism sectors from Czechia. The roadshow attracted over 175 travel agents across Doha, Kuwait City, and Muscat.

Notably, travel from the Middle Eastern countries to Czechia has surged significantly, showcasing a year-on-year increase of 20.8% compared to the previous year. In 2024, Czechia warmly welcomed over sixty thousand travellers from the Middle East, involving an average stay duration of 4.20 days.

, said,“We are delighted by the overwhelming response to our B2B roadshow in the Middle East. The enthusiasm and engagement from our partners and travel agents reaffirm the growing appeal of Czechia as a preferred travel destination. This roadshow has paved the way for stronger collaborations, and we look forward to welcoming even more travelers from the Middle East to experience the exciting offerings of Czechia.”

The roadshow unfolded as a captivating blend of dynamic presentations, B2B meetings, raffle draws, and invaluable networking opportunities. These offerings granted attendees a comprehensive understanding of Czechia's diverse cultural, historical and wellness-centric attractions. This successful outcome marks as a significant step in the ongoing efforts to reinforce connections between Czechia and the vibrant Middle Eastern tourism market. #VisitCzechia remains committed to fostering these relationships and continually promoting Czechia as a top-tier travel destination for global tourists.

The CzechTourism delegation included the following partners.

Axxos Hotels & Resorts, Almanacx-Alcron Prague, Hotel Thermal, Spa Teplice

Graficon DMC and Asistour

Fashion Arena, Prague Outlet

Al Jazeera Airways in Kuwait and Etihad Airways in Oman.