Trump Points Fingers at Zelenskyy, Biden, Putin for Ukrainian War
(MENAFN) On Monday, U.S. Leader Donald Trump once again asserted that Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy was responsible for igniting the ongoing conflict with Russia.
Speaking to journalists in the Oval Office, Trump claimed that Zelenskyy initiated the war, implying it was unwise to confront a significantly stronger adversary.
"When you start a war, you know that you can win the war, right? You don't start a war against somebody that's 20 times your size, and then hope that people give you some missiles," he stated.
Trump’s remarks suggest a belief that Ukraine’s leadership misjudged the consequences of provoking a much larger nation.
Shortly after, Trump seemed to broaden the accountability, pointing fingers not only at Russian President Vladimir Putin but also at previous U.S. President Joe Biden.
According to Trump, the catastrophic human cost of the war can be linked to these three leaders. "Most importantly, you have millions of people dead, millions of people dead, because of three people. I would say three people. Let's say, Putin number one, but let's say Biden, who had no idea what the hell he was doing, number two, and Zelenskyy. And all I can do is try and stop it," he declared.
The president expressed optimism about upcoming initiatives aimed at resolving the hostilities. Though he didn’t disclose any specifics, he mentioned that there might be "some very good proposals very soon."
Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin describes as a "special military operation," began in February 2022. Initially, Russian forces advanced rapidly toward Kyiv, employing tanks and helicopters, but were forced to retreat after encountering stiff resistance.
Since then, much of the combat has been concentrated in Ukraine's eastern areas and border towns, with the city of Kharkiv being a frequent target.
Russian missile strikes and drone bombardments have affected regions across the nation. In response, Zelenskyy has consistently appealed to Western nations for enhanced air defense systems to mitigate the attacks.
