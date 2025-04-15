403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Meta Plans to Use EU User Data for AI Training
(MENAFN) American technology leader Meta revealed on Monday its strategy to leverage publicly shared content from adult users in the European Union (EU) to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) models. This announcement follows the recent introduction of Meta AI in the region last month.
In its statement, the company outlined its intention to utilize public posts, comments, and user interactions with Meta's AI features across platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Meta emphasized that this data is essential for ensuring its models accurately capture the region's languages, humor, and cultural nuances.
Beginning this week, users in the EU will be notified through the app and via email about the new data training policy. Meta has stated that users will have the option to opt out of the program using a form that is designed to be straightforward and user-friendly.
Meta defended its strategy by claiming that it conforms to industry standards, citing Google and OpenAI as examples, and emphasized that its method of data utilization is more transparent.
The rollout of Meta AI in Europe, which was initially scheduled for 2024 following its US debut earlier this year, has encountered delays due to the EU's stringent data protection and transparency laws. This latest development is expected to attract ongoing scrutiny from European regulators.
In its statement, the company outlined its intention to utilize public posts, comments, and user interactions with Meta's AI features across platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Meta emphasized that this data is essential for ensuring its models accurately capture the region's languages, humor, and cultural nuances.
Beginning this week, users in the EU will be notified through the app and via email about the new data training policy. Meta has stated that users will have the option to opt out of the program using a form that is designed to be straightforward and user-friendly.
Meta defended its strategy by claiming that it conforms to industry standards, citing Google and OpenAI as examples, and emphasized that its method of data utilization is more transparent.
The rollout of Meta AI in Europe, which was initially scheduled for 2024 following its US debut earlier this year, has encountered delays due to the EU's stringent data protection and transparency laws. This latest development is expected to attract ongoing scrutiny from European regulators.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment