Innovation Is Brewing, Einride And Carlsberg Sweden Launch Electric Beer



The campaign marks the start of the Einride and Carlsberg Sweden partnership expansion, with Einride's freight technology to power 35-40% of Carlsberg Sweden's freight operations once fully scaled. The limited-edition, alcohol-free beer is brewed with renewable energy and transported with electric, AI-powered technology.

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlsberg Sweden and Einride announced today the launch of a limited-edition, alcohol-free beer that is shipped 100% electric, highlighting the technology driving the future of transportation. The launch of Electric Beer is in conjunction with the expansion of Einride and Carlsberg Sweden's partnership, with wave two operations underway. Once fully scaled by end of year, Einride's AI-powered technology will power 35-40% of Carlsberg Sweden's freight operations in the southern and western parts of Sweden.

"Carlsberg has a legacy in brewing excellence, and now they're pushing that legacy forward with advanced freight technology," said Linnéa Kornehed Falck, Founder and Deputy-CEO at Einride. "This isn't just about sustainability; it's about pushing the boundaries of freight technology, where electric is a step forward in redefining how goods are moved. This campaign brings that to life and highlights what's possible when tradition and innovation come together."

A brewing innovation: The electric beer

The limited-edition, alcohol-free beer has a QR code on the can that unlocks a number of data points into the brewing of the beer and the journey of routes in Sweden. By zeroing in on one future route between Malmö, Falkenberg and Gothenburg in Sweden, users are able to deep dive on the transportation journey and the technology behind it.



Brewed for a better future: The alcohol-free beer is crafted utilizing 100% renewable energy and is moved and packed by autonomous and electric conveyor belts, forklifts and packing robots.

Transported responsibly with Einride technology:



Route planning: every journey is meticulously mapped, considering factors such as energy consumption, battery life, cargo weight and terrain.



Maximized utilization: AI and machine learning algorithms combine data from shipments, drivers, vehicles and charging stations to ensure trucks are always charged, fully loaded and goods are moving seamlessly. On the road: Einride electric fleets operate with zero tailpipe emissions, decrease noise pollution by 50% and eliminate 100% of NOx emissions compared to diesel operations. Real-time digital communication keeps drivers connected and deliveries on schedule.

"We are pleased with our partnership with Einride and the progress we are making together in sustainable logistics," says Peter Hammarstedt, MD at Carlsberg Sverige. "At Carlsberg Sverige, we continuously work to take concrete steps toward a more sustainable operation, and increasing the use of electric vehicles in our transport chain is one example of this. We hope this will spark interest in the importance of sustainable and smart logistics – and inspire others to take action in their own industries."

Einride and Carlsberg Sweden expand their partnership

Einride, having worked with Carlsberg Sweden since 2022, is driving the future of transportation. Since operations began, more than 418 tonnes of CO2e have been saved and 340,000 fully-electric kilometers have been driven, equating to over eight trips around the world.

The Electric Beer marks the latest milestone in the expanding partnership between Einride and Carlsberg Sweden, with a second deployment now underway across Sweden, set to reach full scale by the end of the year. By leveraging Einride's full platform, including vehicles and charging infrastructure all powered by an AI-driven operating system, the expanded operations will look to save up to 2,460 tonnes of CO2e yearly, over the coming years.

To follow the electric beer journey, visit electricbeer .

About Einride

Einride designs, develops and deploys freight mobility technologies to accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation. Its platform includes connected electric and autonomous heavy-duty vehicles, charging infrastructure and an intelligent freight operating system. Founded in 2016, Einride became the world's first company to operate an autonomous, electric vehicle on a public road in 2019. Today, Einride operates one of the largest fleets of heavy-duty electric trucks servicing Global Fortune 500 companies across the US and EMEA. For more information, please visit einride .

About Carlsberg Sweden

Carlsberg Sverige is Sweden's leading beverage company, with over 40 strong brands. The company develops, produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer, cider, mineral water, and soft drinks. Among its well-known and popular brands are Carlsberg, Eriksberg, Falcon, Ramlösa, Somersby, and Pepsi. Carlsberg Sverige's success is built on a combination of strong local and international brands, brewing traditions, and sustainable business practices that date back more than 300 years. By fostering innovation, the company drives the development of Swedish beverage culture while maintaining a focus on tradition, craftsmanship, quality, and sustainability.

