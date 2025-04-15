Cabka N.V. Publishes 2024 Integrated Annual Report With ESRS-Aligned Sustainability Statement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam 15 April 2025. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries“Cabka”, or the“Company”), a company specialized in transforming hard-to-recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), today announces the publication of its Integrated Annual Report for the financial year 2024. Cabka N.V. is proud to announce the publication of its first Integrated Annual Report, which includes a sustainability statement voluntarily prepared in compliance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and verified with limited assurance by an independent auditor. This milestone reflects our commitment to transparent, credible, and standardized sustainability reporting, even as the EU regulatory framework remains under review as part of the omnibus proposal, and as national implementation into Dutch law is still pending. It is our ambition to be the sustainability leader in our industry. "While uncertainties around CSRD implementation persist, aligning with ESRS is a proactive step that underscores our commitment to transparency, trust, and measurable sustainability impact," said Alexander Masharov, CEO of Cabka N.V. The Integrated Annual Report offers a comprehensive overview of both Cabka's financial results and our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. The sustainability statement outlines information on our material sustainability topics based on significant impacts, risks, and opportunities, and on how sustainability considerations are integrated across our business and strategy. Cabka remains committed to its ESG strategy and the targets it developed in 2022. Following the update of our double materiality analysis in 2024, additional targets were determined in light of new material ESG matters that were identified in the process. "We are excited to take this significant step towards greater transparency and accountability," said Katrin Poirier, Sustainability Director of Cabka. "The integration of financials and assured sustainability disclosure reflects our long-term commitment to sustainability and efforts to create value for all our stakeholders.” The 2024 Integrated Annual Report is available for download on our investor section of the Cabka website under Reports & Presentations . Financial Calendar 2025

May 29 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders August 12 Half-Year Results and Half-Year Report 2025 October 21 Trading Update Q3 2025

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO product are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

