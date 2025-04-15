Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brief Exchange Fire In J & K's Poonch

2025-04-15 01:12:34
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A brief exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Tuesday.

The gunfire rattled the Lasana village of Surankote Monday night when security forces launched a search operation following information about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.

“Contact was established with terrorists during a joint operation with Police at Lasana, Surankote last night. Additional troops have been inducted, and search operations are ongoing to prevent the terrorists from escaping,” Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps wrote on X.

Officials said one Army personnel was injured in the firing, and was subsequently shifted to a hospital.

