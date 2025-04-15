Over 10,000 Volunteers Join Pool Of Candidates For Ukraine's Defense Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A total of 10,143 volunteers who applied to recruitment centers have already either become candidates for the Defence Forces of Ukraine or enlisted as service members.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine .

“A total of 10,143 individuals have already either become candidates for the Defense Forces of Ukraine or enlisted as service members. For the previous week, this figure amounted to 179 individuals,” the statement reads.

It was also noted that women make up 21% of all applicants. The highest number of potential female candidates has come from three regions: Chernivtsi – 43%, Khmelnytskyi – 39%, and Vinnytsia – 37%.

The total number of inquiries to the Ukrainian Army Recruitment Centers has reached 50,615. Last week, specialists at the centers provided 1,072 consultations.

The Ministry of Defense reminded that since February 2024, 49 Ukrainian Army Recruitment Centers have been operating, including one online center. These centers are mostly located in Administrative Services Centers (ASCs), where individuals can receive confidential consultations. Mobilization activities or delivering call-up papers by notification groups are strictly prohibited within these centers.

As previously reported, Ukrainian Army Recruitment Centers provided 1,137 consultations during the first week of April, with the total number of inquiries reaching 49,543.