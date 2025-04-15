403
Meghalaya Receives Two Prestigious Awards From UIDAI At Aadhaar Samvaad 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 14th April 2025: The Government of Meghalaya has been honored with two prestigious awards by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) at the Aadhaar Samvaad event held on 8 April 2025 at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, New Delhi.
Meghalaya was recognized in the following two categories:
1. Award for Best Performing State in Carrying Out Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBUs) of Children, and
2. Award for Best Performing State in Verification of Adult Aadhaar Enrolment.
These awards are a testament to the State's exemplary performance in strengthening Aadhaar-related services and ensuring comprehensive and accurate enrolment for both children and adults across Meghalaya.
The awards were received on behalf of the State by Shri Shai Kupar War, Nodal Officer (Aadhaar), General Administration Department (GAD), Government of Meghalaya.
Dr Joram Beda, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya and State Nodal Officer for Aadhaar, expressed his satisfaction and appreciation for the achievement. He remarked, "This recognition reflects the unwavering commitment and dedication of our Aadhaar team from field-level staff to district officials and technical staff. I congratulate everyone who contributed to this outstanding performance."
The General Administration Department remains committed to working in close coordination with UIDAI and various departments to further improve the delivery and outreach of Aadhaar services in Meghalaya, ensuring that every resident has access to their unique identity and to essential government schemes.
