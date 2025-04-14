403
Pakistan's National Assembly Adopts Resolution Condemning Israeli Atrocities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, April 14 (KUNA) -- Pakistan's National Assembly on Monday passed a resolution in solidarity with Palestine, condemning the Israeli atrocities in Gaza.
According to state owned Radio Pakistan, the lower house adopted a unanimous resolution, once again strongly condemning the ongoing heinous wave of atrocities by the Israeli regime in Gaza.
The resolution, moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, noted that the latest Israeli offensive resumed on March 18 has resulted in the killing of 1,600 innocent Palestinians bringing the total toll to over 65,000 deaths in Gaza.
It severely rebuked the ruthless destruction of complete civil infrastructure including houses, hospitals, schools and places of worship by the barbaric Israeli bombing.
The House expressed unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters in their just struggle and reaffirmed their inalienable right of self-determination and to their motherland.
It was dismayed over the persistent failure of the international community to halt Israeli aggression and called urgently for an immediate permanent and comprehensive ceasefire along with the delivery of uninterrupted and sustainable humanitarian assistance to the besieged and beleaguered Palestinians.
The National Assembly demanded the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Israeli occupying forces from the Gaza strip in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735 of 2024.
The resolution urged the international community to take concrete steps towards recognition and admission of the state of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations. (end)
