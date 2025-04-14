403
Syrian President, Lebanese PM Discuss Opening New Chapter In Relations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 14 (KUNA) -- Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam mulled Monday turning a new leaf in relations between the two neighboring countries.
This came during Al-Sharaa reception of Salam and his accompanying delegation accompanying at the People's Palace in the Syrian capital, Damascus.
On his X account Salam had said that his visit aims to open a new page in the relations between both countries with a respectful exchange to restore confidence in their diplomatic relationship.
The visit is also an assurance that each side restrains from intervening in the others domestics issues as discussion with the Syrian President revolved around tightening border patrol and preventing any smuggling operations and demarcation of maritime and land borders which began in Jeddah with the presence of defense ministers from both countries.
They also touched upon the issue on the return of Syrian refugees back to their lands with the help of the UN and allied nations.
The issue of missing and detained Lebanese in Syria was also covered in addition to handing over wanted individuals to justice in Lebanon, most notably those responsible for the bombing of the Al-Taqwa and Al-Salam mosques, those convicted of assassinating President Bashir Gemayel, and other crimes for which the former regime is accused of.
An economic account was also reviewed were they covered ways of cooperating in that field to open trade and transit lines in addition to oil and gas extraction and civil aviation. (end)
