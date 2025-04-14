The Roaring Formula 1 Powerboats Set To Debut At The Battle On The Colorado In Marble Falls, Texas

New Marble Falls Race logo was created by MOTO Marketing Group

The Formula One Powerboat Championship is a 6-race series contested across North America from May through September. Established in 2017, the series features weekend long community events highlighted by 20+ Formula 1 boats reaching speeds of 120 mph.

These state-of-the-art machines-capable of reaching speeds up to 120 mph-battle deck-to-deck in intense, sponson-banging showdowns that leave fans breathless and communities buzzing.

The Battle on the Colorado, taking place August 1–3, 2025 on the Colorado River at Lakeside Park in Marble Falls, Texas.

- Jarrod Metzger, CEO of the Marble Falls Chamber of Commerce. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This adrenaline-charged weekend will bring the nation's premier outboard racing series to the heart of Marble Falls, delivering edge-of-your-seat excitement with Formula 1 Powerboats-North America's most advanced and thrilling class of powerboat racing. The high-speed spectacle will also feature support classes from the Formula Lights and the crowd-favorite Tri Hulls, ensuring a full weekend of action on the water.“We are thrilled to bring the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship to Marble Falls for the first time,” said Tim Seebold, Managing Director of the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship.“This event represents everything we love about the sport-fast boats, passionate fans, and a vibrant local community ready to embrace the thrill of racing. Marble Falls is the perfect new destination on our national tour. We are looking forward to making waves on the Colorado River.”With top speeds pushing 120 mph and hairpin turns that defy gravity, the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship delivers a motorsports experience like no other. Fans lining the riverbanks at Lakeside Park will witness the very best in professional tunnel boat racing, with world-class drivers navigating a tight, technical course in pursuit of championship points and glory.“This is not just a race. It's a spectacle,” added Jarrod Metzger, CEO of the Marble Falls Chamber of Commerce.“We're excited to bring the Formula One Powerboat Championship to Marble Falls and elevate the Battle on the Colorado into a nationally recognized event. It's a win for our community, our local businesses, and the thousands of fans who will line the banks to witness the action.”For more information contact the Marble Falls / Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at or (830) 693-2815. For fans unable to attend in person, Live Race Media will provide full streaming coverage of the weekend's events on the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship Facebook andYouTube channels, giving race fans around the globe a front-row seat.Watch Live: YouTube: @f1powerboatchampionship or at Live Timing and Scoring: Live MotorsportsAbout the Formula 1 Powerboat ChampionshipFounded in 2017, the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship is the top level of professional outboard circuit racing in North America, hosting seven events this year from May through October. Featuring lightning-fast boats, cutting-edge engineering, and intense deck-to-deck action, the series represents the pinnacle of American powerboat racing. With a legacy rooted in the early days of U.S. boat racing-dating back to 1903-Formula 1 Powerboats continue to push the boundaries of speed and skill, delivering unforgettable motorsports entertainment to fans on shore and online.For more information, visit

