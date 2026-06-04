Chris Hemsworth Showcases Abu Dhabi Family Trip In New Video, Fans Say City May Make Him Stay

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth has given fans a glimpse into his latest trip to Abu Dhabi, sharing a video showcasing some of the emirate's most iconic attractions and experiences.

On Wednesday, June 3, the Thor star posted a video on social media with the caption: "These moments were special #InAbuDhabi @visitabudhabi."

The video captures Hemsworth exploring several destinations across Abu Dhabi alongside his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, and their family. From cultural landmarks and museums to beaches and desert adventures, the actor highlighted the variety of experiences available in the UAE capital.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with reactions, with one remark particularly standing out: "Careful Chris... Abu Dhabi has a habit of making people stay."

According to details shared by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the family's itinerary included visits to the UNESCO-listed Al Ain Oasis, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the recently opened Zayed National Museum.

"We always discover something new every time we holiday in Abu Dhabi," Hemsworth said in a statement.

"One day we might be wandering beneath the dome of Louvre Abu Dhabi or visiting Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and the next we are enjoying desert adventures or surfing at Surf Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi offers a unique balance of culture, adventure and family time, which is why we keep coming back."

Pataky also spoke about the family's connection to the destination, saying Abu Dhabi allows them to spend quality time together while exploring new experiences.

"Our family always looks forward to returning to Abu Dhabi," she said. "The children can experience everything from museums and beaches to the desert. Every visit feels different, and it's rare to find a destination that offers such a variety of experiences for all ages while maintaining a sense of calm, relaxation and genuine hospitality."

The family's trip also featured activities such as quad biking across the dunes, horse riding, visiting Al Ain's historic Qattara Souq, relaxing at Saadiyat Beach and enjoying dinner under the stars in the desert.

Hemsworth's post has attracted widespread engagement online, with many fans praising Abu Dhabi's scenery and attractions, while others jokingly suggested the city might convince the Australian actor to extend his stay.

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