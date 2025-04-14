MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Direct Online Marketing (DOM), a leader in digital marketing strategies, is hosting a two-day interactive webinar on SEO in the age of AI.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Direct Online Marketing (DOM), a leader in digital marketing services & strategies, is hosting a two-day interactive webinar, "How PR Communicators Can Master SEO in The Age of AI," scheduled for May 1 & 8, 2025, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. ET. This event will equip PR professionals, content creators, and digital marketers with the tools needed to thrive in an AI-driven SEO landscape."Algorithms might dominate search results, but humans still dominate connections," said Justin Seibert, DOM's President. "SEO is rapidly changing, and ignoring these changes can mean losing visibility fast. Our goal is to show communicators how to master these new AI-driven SEO realities without losing their human touch."Webinar Details:Who: PR communicators, content creators, digital marketers, and anyone responsible for content visibility.What: A practical, interactive two-day webinar focusing on:SEO trends shaped by AI, including Google's latest AI integrations, Bing Copilot, and ChatGPT's search engine.Keyword research that boosts visibility without sacrificing readability.Techniques for crafting SEO-friendly content that resonates with humans and AI.Effective strategies for alternative platforms like Gemini, Perplexity, and ChatGPT.Aligning PR initiatives with SEO to build domain authority and increase visibility.Real-world exercises designed for immediate application.When: May 1 & 8, 2025, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. ETKey Takeaways:Mastery of 2025 SEO trends and ranking factors.Keyword selection and usage skills for authentic content.Ability to create compelling, AI-friendly content.Strategies for emerging search platforms beyond Google.Practical alignment of PR and SEO for maximum visibility."SEO isn't getting easier. It's changing every day," said Justin Seibert, President of DOM. "This webinar is for communicators who want clear, actionable steps to future-proof their strategies."How to Register:Seats are limited-register today atMeet Your Webinar Experts:Justin Seibert, President, DOM Justin Seibert began mastering SEO long before it became a household term. In 2001, he transformed an online division of a financial firm into a multi-million-dollar success. Justin founded DOM in 2006 with the simple aim of transparent, result-focused online growth for clients worldwide. A recognized expert and speaker, Justin holds accolades including Hanapin Marketing's top 25 PPC expert, the 2015 West Virginia Entrepreneurial Success Award, and 2017 West Virginia Exporter of the Year.Jonathan Bentz, Sr. Digital Marketing Strategist, DOM Jonathan Bentz combines corporate branding with SEO to directly drive client revenues. With over a decade of experience, his practical and straightforward SEO strategies focus on building trust, increasing traffic, and growing revenue. Jonathan's insights are published widely, including features in Entrepreneur, Ecommerce Times, and CIO Online. He mentors startups and volunteers actively in his community.About Direct Online MarketingDirect Online Marketing (DOM), founded in 2007 with offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Wheeling, WV, is a full-service digital marketing agency trusted by clients all over the world. Backed by certifications from Google, Microsoft, and HubSpot, DOM delivers custom strategies in SEO, PPC, GA4, data analytics support, web design, social media, and conversion rate optimization. Their flexible, month-to-month contracts and high-touch account management have helped earn a 85% long-term retention rate and top ratings on Clutch, G2, and Google. DOM brings together top experts with decades of experience to build smart, transparent, and data-driven digital marketing that prioritize people over pageviews. Every click is an opportunity, and DOM knows how to make those opportunities count.

