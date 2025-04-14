Lincoln Learning Earns ISTE Seal For Excellence In Digital Learning

HOPEWELL, Pa., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Learning Solutions today announced it has been awarded the International Society for Technology in Education Seal. This distinguished recognition underscores its commitment to high-quality, research-based digital learning solutions that empower educators and students.

"Receiving the ISTE Seal really speaks to the hard work and passion our team devotes to developing curriculum that truly meets the needs of today's learners and educators," Bob Clements, President and CEO said. "The recognition is an honor and refuels our team's commitment to advancing digital education through innovation and excellence."

The ISTE Seal is a prestigious designation awarded to products and programs that meet ISTE's rigorous standards for digital learning effectiveness, ensuring alignment with best practices in pedagogy, accessibility, and technology integration. The seal signifies Lincoln's dedication to providing dynamic and engaging educational content that supports personalized learning experiences and prepares students for the future.

To earn the ISTE Seal, a product or solution undergoes a rigorous evaluation process conducted by trained ISTE reviewers. These expert reviewers - leaders in education, instruction, and educational technology - assess each product against a strict framework of technical and pedagogical usability.

As Lincoln celebrates its 20th year at the forefront of developing and delivering high-quality, robust suite of instructional resources, the ISTE Seal provides further validation of the organization's position as a leader in the field.

"Our focus is on flexibility, accessibility, and engagement, ensuring that students of all backgrounds have the tools they need to succeed," Clements said.

As education continues to evolve Lincoln Learning remains steadfast in its mission to support educators with high-quality resources that drive student achievement.

"The ISTE Seal stands for quality and innovation," Clements said. "It tells schools, teachers, and parents that we're keeping pace with what learners need in today's digital world."

Learn more about Lincoln Learning Solutions and its award-winning curriculum on its website . Reference the ISTE report here .

Contact:

Christina Zarek

[email protected]

SOURCE Lincoln Learning Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED