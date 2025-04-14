PRIMARY HYDROGEN PARTNERS WITH INRS ON NATURAL HYDROGEN IN CANADA



Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV:HDRO)(FRA:83W0)(OTCQB:HNATF) (the " Company " or " Primary "), a leading exploration company focused on identifying and developing natural hydrogen resources, is pleased to announce the partnership with Institut national de la recherche scientifique (" INRS ") to advance natural hydrogen exploration in Canada. The Company has partnered with INRS in connection with a research grant to study hydrogen sampling techniques.

"INRS is at the forefront of the scientific advancement of natural hydrogen in Canada, following the publication of six research reports last year" commented Benjamin Asuncion, CEO of Primary Hydrogen. "Partnership with INRS to pioneer hydrogen exploration allows us to leverage both the compendium of expertise and external funding to explore our Canadian asset portfolio."

The partnership will allow fine-tuning and field-validating soil gas sampling techniques that were developed by the INRS team in the laboratory. These methods developed are critical to ensure that the scientific and exploration community reports robust and comparable data. In addition, the partnership will allow field measurement of soil gas H2 in promising geological settings in Eastern Canada, with the project anticipated to be completed in Q2/2025.

About INRS

The Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS) is a leading research and training institution in Canada, dedicated to advancing scientific knowledge and technological innovation. As part of the Université du Québec network, INRS focuses on applied and fundamental research in strategic sectors, including energy, environment, health, and advanced technologies. Through interdisciplinary collaboration and cutting-edge facilities, INRS fosters innovation that addresses societal challenges and supports sustainable development. For more information, visit inrs .

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is committed to pioneering the natural hydrogen sector, leveraging cutting-edge exploration techniques to identify and develop sustainable energy solutions. The Company has an extensive portfolio of properties covering over 740 acres in the USA and 210 square kilometres across Canada including the Blakelock and Hopkins projects in Ontario, the Mary's Harbour project in Labrador, the Point Rosie project in Newfoundland, and the Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects in British Columbia. The Company also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia.

