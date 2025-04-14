Biomednewsbreaks - Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) Prevails In Legal Dispute With Former CEO

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on neurodegenerative, metabolic and alcohol misuse disorders, announced that a reconsideration motion filed by former CEO Dr. Raza Bokhari was fully dismissed by the Court of Appeal for Ontario. Bokhari, terminated for cause in 2021, had previously lost an arbitration claiming wrongful dismissal, which resulted in a total cost award of approximately C$2.81 million plus interest. Additional court-awarded costs have raised the amount due to over C$3 million. Quantum BioPharma has initiated U.S. collection proceedings, resulting in a judgment entered in its favor by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Bokhari's appeal is ongoing with a stay in place, backed by a supersedeas bond of more than $2.8 million.

To view the full press release, visit

About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Quantum BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“ Lucid”), Quantum BioPharma is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum BioPharma invented UNBUZZDTM and spun out its OTC version to a company, Celly Nutrition Corp. (“ Celly Nutrition”), led by industry veterans. Quantum BioPharma retains ownership of 25.71% (as of June 30, 2024) of Celly Nutrition at . The agreement with Celly Nutrition also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzdTM until payments to Quantum BioPharma total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum BioPharma retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses. Quantum BioPharma maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represents loans secured by residential or commercial property.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to QNTM are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN