Shafallah Launches Awareness Event On Autism

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities is holding an awareness event on ways to distinguish Autism at Al Hazm Mall from April 17 to 23.

Held under the theme of a spectrum: a journey of understanding and embrace, the event will be held from 5pm to 9pm as part of the Autism awareness month.

It aims to raise societal awareness about Autism through offering visitors an interactive experience and shedding light on the reality and experiences of Individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

This event simulates the sensory and emotional experiences of these individuals, by using auditory, visual, and tactile stimuli, carefully designed to reflect the challenges and obstacles they face in their daily environments.

This in turn enables visitors to go through the experiences and feelings of Individuals with ASD, understanding the way they feel, think, and respond to their surroundings.

This awareness event is a valuable opportunity for all members of society, including school and university students to interact with this sensory experience, which fosters a deeper understanding of Individuals with ASD and supports efforts for their inclusion, led by the Shafallah Center as part of its community mission.