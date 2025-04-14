Homejab Partners With Restb.Ai To Launch First-Ever AI-Powered Photographer Scoring System In Real Estate Photography

Screenshot of HomeJab's platform displaying AI-generated photo scores powered by Restb, used to evaluate image quality and rank photographers.

HomeJab and Restb unveil the first AI-powered scoring system for real estate photographers, ensuring top-tier quality and consistency nationwide.

- Jimmy Hennessey, Head of Sales for HomeJabCHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HomeJab, one of the nation's leading real estate photography platforms, today announced a pioneering partnership with Restb, the market leader in computer vision and AI solutions for real estate imagery. This collaboration introduces the industry's first AI-driven scoring system to evaluate, rank, and schedule real estate photographers, ensuring the highest-quality images and professional service nationwide.Through this partnership, Restb's advanced AI technology automatically analyzes and scores every image uploaded to the HomeJab platform, focusing on critical quality metrics including blurriness, exposure, contrast, camera angle, and photo borders. This real-time, data-driven approach provides an objective and consistent assessment of each photographer's work, ensuring that top performers are prioritized for assignments."Integrating with HomeJab elevates the value of listing automation and brings our computer vision capabilities closer to the start of the cycle," said Nathan Brannen, Chief Product Officer, Restb. "Higher quality listing photos will improve the accuracy of automated image tagging and provide deeper property data insights. This AI-powered effort ultimately increases the value of automated listings and helps agents deliver the best results to their clients."Jimmy Hennessey, Head of Sales for HomeJab, emphasized the value this partnership brings to customers: "We pride ourselves on delivering unmatched quality and reliability. Partnering with Restb allows us to objectively identify and reward the highest-performing photographers on our platform, ensuring our clients receive the absolute best photography experience available."HomeJab's rigorous photographer evaluation process already includes equipment verification, comprehensive portfolio reviews, first shoot evaluations, and ongoing performance assessments based on punctuality, customer feedback, and professionalism. The addition of Restb's AI-powered scoring system further elevates this commitment to excellence.Photographers with the highest combined scores-based on both AI metrics and human assessments-are given priority scheduling, guaranteeing customers consistently superior results.Real estate professionals interested in experiencing top-tier photography or photographers seeking to join an elite professional network can learn more by visiting HomeJab .About HomeJab: HomeJab is a leading nationwide real estate photography marketplace connecting agents and homeowners with top-tier photographers, videographers, and editors. HomeJab sets the industry standard through rigorous quality assurance and cutting-edge technology, delivering exceptional visual media and unparalleled customer experiences.About Restb: Restb, the leader in AI-powered computer vision for real estate, provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry's top brands and leading innovators. Its advanced AI-powered technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale that empower real estate companies with relevant and actionable property intelligence. Its proprietary artificial intelligence technology transforms property imagery into actionable insights, helping clients unlock new value from visual data and providing deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily.

