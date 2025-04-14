76,000MT Of Goods Transported Via Railways Last Week

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): About 76,076 metric tonnes of goods were transported through railways from four Afghan ports last week, the Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) said on Monday.

On its X handle, MoPW spokesman Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas wrote these transportations took place during April 4 to 10.

It said 61,240 tonnes of goods were transported through Hairatan Port, 2,681 tonnes via Aqina Port, 10,386 tonnes through Torghundi Port, and 1,799 tonnes via Khawaf-Herat, totaling 76,076 metric tonnes.

The shipments included 13,440 tonnes of transit and export goods, mostly quinoa, potatoes, dried fruits and pomegranate juice.

According to the ministry, as the level of exports and imports through railways increase, it creates job opportunities, surges national revenues and put the country on the path to economic stability, development, and self-sufficiency.

Previously, nearly 129,000 metric tons of goods were transported via railways from Afghanistan's four ports.

