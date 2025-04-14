DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Eisner Advisory Group LLC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised
About Eisner Advisory Group LLC
Eisner Advisory Group LLC provides global financial solutions, specializing in strategy, accounting, business process outsourcing, and tax planning. It operates under the EisnerAmper umbrella, alongside EisnerAmper LLP, a certified public accounting firm.
What happened?
On or about September 9, 2023, Eisner discovered suspicious activity related to a limited set of information. They initiated an investigation and determined that unauthorized access had occurred between September 4, 2023, and September 9, 2023. Eisner then completed a review of the at-risk information on February 13, 2025.
What type of information was stolen?
The personal information in the compromised files may have included:
- Names Social Security Numbers Driver's License Numbers or State Identification Information Financial Information Dates of Birth Medical Information Health Insurance Information
How can I protect my personal data?
If you receive a data breach notification concerning Eisner, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Eisner data breach.
For more information, please contact:
Marc H. Edelson, Esq.
EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP
411 S. State Street, Suite N-300
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2
Email: ...
Web:
About Edelson Lechtzin LLP
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.
