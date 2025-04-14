Lytx Introduces Lytx+ With Geotab Integration: A Video-Powered All-In-One Fleet Management Solution

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With over 25 years of industry expertise and AI-powered insights being leveraged by each company, Lytx and Geotab are collaborating to eliminate the need for multiple systems and vendors. The Lytx+ with Geotab integration offers one installation, one expert onboarding and support team, one driver app, and one comprehensive data platform. This seamless, unified offering helps to ensure that fleets operate with zero compromises on safety or efficiency.

"For too long, fleets seeking an all-in-one solution have had to compromise-sacrificing safety for operational efficiency," said Casey McGee, Chief Revenue Officer at Lytx. "With Lytx+, we're eliminating that tradeoff. Fleet managers now have a video-powered all-in-one fleet solution that drives operational excellence using video and AI, scales with their growth, and adapts to evolving regulatory requirements."

A unified solution leveraging the strengths of both companies, Lytx+ with Geotab features:



Best-in-Class Video Safety -Industry-leading machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI) offers real-time driver behavior monitoring, risk management, incident detection, and more.

Award-Winning Telematics -Powerful data that includes fuel management, vehicle diagnostics, route optimization, and regulatory compliance information with on-demand video to support complete fleet visibility, efficiency, and customer service.

Comprehensive Coaching and Risk Reduction -Large array of in-cab alerts and automated coaching workflows to improve driver performance.

On-Demand Video Access -Up to 400 hours of recorded footage, providing faster access to incident evidence.

Integration Marketplace -Ready-to-use integrations from leading technology providers in the most useful telematics categories.

Configurable Dashboard -Companies can create the visual summary that best suits their need to monitor compliance, operational efficiency, and productivity.

Data Flexibility -Simplified data connections to third-party solutions, which extend the platform to meet the unique needs of each fleet.

White-Glove Support and Scalability -One dedicated support team offering expert onboarding, best practices consulting, and ongoing support for client success. Sustainability -Broad electric vehicle (EV) compatibility support, from suitability assessment to monitoring CO2 emissions, for over 300 makes and models to better manage fleet sustainability goals.

"Lytx+ with Geotab eliminates data silos for fleets and the problems that can occur when data is isolated and not easily shared across an organization," said Rajesh Rudraradhya, Chief Technology Officer at Lytx. "By removing these boundaries and limitations, we're truly unlocking safety-driven operational efficiency. This innovative, seamless experience brings operational excellence to the same user-friendly Lytx platform our clients are familiar with, while simplifying program administration and support."

"At Geotab, we believe in the power of data to drive smarter fleet decisions," said Louis De Jong, Chief Revenue Officer at Geotab. "We are thrilled that Lytx chose to partner with Geotab, and in doing so, they are combining two industry-leading technologies into one state-of-the-art solution, helping fleets not only improve safety but also optimize operations, reduce downtime, and maximize efficiency."

The Lytx+ with Geotab unified offering will be available later this year to Lytx customers (U.S. and Canada) and mid-market and enterprise fleets seeking to consolidate their video safety and telematics under a single, powerful platform.

For more information, visit the Lytx+ landing page here .

About Lytx+

Lytx+ is a unified technology solution that combines best-in-class video safety, with industry-leading segment-optimized telematics. This new offering from Lytx offers businesses with commercial or company-owned vehicles the opportunity to simplify their fleet management needs and seamlessly reduce risk, manage compliance, and optimize performance. Lytx+ is designed to deliver comprehensive fleet management solutions that also include unified installation, billing, login and reporting interfaces, applications, and support. The first Lytx+ solution, Lytx+ with Geotab, will be available in 2H 2025 for customers in the U.S. and Canada.

About Lytx

Lytx is a global leader in video safety and video telematics. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Through the Lytx VisionTM Platform, direct and reseller clients access our customizable services and programs spanning fleet safety , risk detection , fleet tracking , ELD compliance , preventative maintenance , and fuel management . Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and 5.5 million drivers in more than 90 countries. For more information about Lytx, visit , @lytx on X, LinkedIn , our Facebook page, or our YouTube channel.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

"Lytx+" and the Lytx+ logo are trademarks of Lytx, Inc. "Geotab" and the Geotab logo are registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Contact:

Jason Andersen

[email protected]

SOURCE Lytx, Inc.