Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Gaming Assist Device Pop Socket (SBT-1960)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modified phone accessory to assist gamers when playing various app games like Pokémon Go* that utilize auto catch functions, so I invented this," said an inventor, from Billings, Mont., "so I invented the Gaming Assist Pop Socket. My design would prevent the user from missing a catch in their favorite game."

The invention provides a dual-purpose smartphone accessory that would interface with any cell phone or mobile app game that utilizes "auto catch" technology. In doing so, it offers an effective alert. It also allows the user to maintain a secure and comfortable grip on the smartphone with one hand. Thus, it helps prevent the user from losing the gaming device. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use and it can be applied to any handheld gaming device so it is ideal for all gaming enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1960, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

*InventHelp® is neither affiliated with nor endorsed by POKÉMON GO, the manufacturer NINTENDO OF AMERICA INC of which holds a trademark.

SOURCE InventHelp

