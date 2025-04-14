SPA Awarded $43.5 Million Contract For Nuclear Weapons Surety Program Support

SVP and Division Director John Burton

- John Burton, SVP and Strategic Division DirectorALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of data-driven analytical insights for critical national security programs, has been awarded $1,526,176.76 on a sole source cost-plus-fixed-fee level of effort contract valued at up to $43,539,863 if all options are exercised, in support of the U.S. Navy.This award underscores SPA's commitment to delivering high-quality support in critical sectors of national security, safety, and reliability. Key performance areas include policy, planning, analytical support to security, training, compliance, NWS incident response, and safety engineering. Work will be performed primarily in Alexandria, VA, and Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed by February 2030.SPA Strategic Division Director John Burton commented,“Our decades-long support to the U.S. Navy continues with this significant award. The Navy's ongoing confidence and trust in SPA is a testament to our team's expertise in matters of critical national importance. We will continue to honor that trust through this latest award and look forward to continuing to engage on the Navy's most challenging issues.”About SPASPA is a global, independent analytical and technical innovation firm supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA's portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers comprehensive support to the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,500 professionals, SPA's employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: .

