Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita Inaugurates 21St Edition Of IPS 2025' With Unprecedented Global Participation

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department (DLD), officially inaugurated the 21st edition of the International Property Show (IPS 2025) this morning at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Running until April 16, the exhibition is hosting over 300 local and international exhibitors from 85 countries and is expected to welcome more than 25,000 visitors.

This year's edition reinforces Dubai's growing prominence as a global hub for real estate investment, aligning with the emirate's broader vision of innovation and sustainability. Significantly, IPS 2025 coincides with the launch of the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, a forward-looking framework adopted by the Dubai Government to reinforce market transparency, stimulate innovation, and create a sustainable, integrated investment ecosystem.

In his keynote remarks, His Excellency stated:“The organisation of IPS by Dubai Land Department as a strategic partner reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering the real estate sector by establishing effective channels of communication between all stakeholders. IPS serves as a strategic platform that brings together leading players in real estate to showcase innovative solutions and smart technologies that contribute to the growth of sustainable cities. The strong participation from international entities reflects the high level of confidence in Dubai's investment landscape and reinforces our goals to enhance transparency and market attractiveness.”

He further emphasised the alignment of IPS 2025 with the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, highlighting its role in positioning the emirate as a globally competitive and future-ready real estate destination.