Sanctuary Cannabis Scotch Plains Kicks Off 4/20 Weekend With A 3-Ounce Giveaway And Community Celebration

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Cannabis in Scotch Plains is lighting up 4/20 weekend with an unforgettable celebration, featuring a 3-ounce cannabis giveaway, exclusive in-store promotions, surprise festivities, and the exciting launch of the Sanctuary Community Garden on Earth Day.

The winner of the 3- Ounce Giveaway will be announced the night of 4/20 and must pick-up 3 separate days to not exceed the legal 1-ounce limit and will be charged .01 per 1/8th.

From Friday, April 18 to Sunday, April 20, customers who spend $50 or more on product will receive one raffle ticket to enter for a chance to win three ounces of premium cannabis-just in time for the highest holiday of the year. The winner will be announced on Saturday, April 20.

But that's not all. Sanctuary will be hosting a full weekend of festivities from April 18–20, including:

Pop-ups and fun surprises with top cannabis brands

Exclusive 4/20 deals and bundles

Giveaways, Doorbusters and surprise swag

Mr. Softee Truck on 4/19 1-4PM

And a few 420-themed surprises you won't want to miss

To keep the good vibes growing, Sanctuary is proud to announce the launch of its Community Garden on Tuesday, April 22 (Earth Day). Located right at the Scotch Plains dispensary, the garden will be a space for local residents and patients to connect, learn, and contribute to a greener future.

"This 4/20, we're going all out for the community that's supported us from day one," said Jillian Atkins, General Manager at Sanctuary Scotch Plains. "Whether you're here for the celebration, the giveaway, or just good conversation, Sanctuary is your home for cannabis connection."

Stay tuned on social media and through the Sanctuary App!

