SARIT International Inc, Maker Of SARIT Vehicles, Collaborating With Fleetoptics On Last-Mile Delivery & Transportation

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SARIT International Inc., a trailblazing company founded in 2020 to disrupt the urban mobility sector with its SARIT vehicles, is excited to announce a new partnership to revolutionize urban mobility through innovative micro and mini mobility solutions.SARIT has a clear vision: to develop personal and commercial forms of transportation that addresses environmental, congestion, and parking issues. Inspired by the founder's commitment to innovation and sustainability, SARIT focuses on creating micro and mini vehicles that use minimal power and are designed to fit four vehicles in a standard parking space, with each vehicle being approximately one meter wide.SARIT vehicles (Safe, Affordable, Reliable, Innovative, Transport) have hundreds of use cases, but fleet solutions, especially for last-mile delivery, offer a tremendous opportunity to address SARIT's three key driving forces: reducing the environmental impact of driving (and deliveries), improving overall congestion, and delivering greater urban parking solutions.In collaboration with partners FleetOptics and York University, will deliver powerful micro and mini mobility solutions for goods and services delivery. These vehicles will not only better manage traffic but also create less traffic than full-sized vehicles, contributing to a more efficient, on time, and sustainable urban transportation ecosystem. This project builds on the existing research activity and relationship between Lassonde School of Engineering and SARIT advancing vehicle functionality, use cases and safety.FleetOptics is thrilled to collaborate with SARIT to revolutionize final-mile delivery with innovative micro and mini mobility solutions. Our commitment to sustainability and efficiency aligns perfectly with SARIT's vision, and we are excited to integrate their cutting-edge electric vehicles into our delivery fleet to further enhance our green initiatives and reduce urban congestion. Louise Chan, Senior Director Product Development & ESG."This collaboration enables us to tailor our micro and mini mobility fleet solutions to customer needs in diverse use-cases, ensuring robust performance and powerful connectivity while advancing urban mobility solutions." according to Daniel Lajeunesse, COO - OEM, SARIT Solutions and a leader in the SARIT go-to-market strategy and execution.About SARIT International Inc. and SARITSARIT International Inc., is a pioneer in the development of sustainable micro and mini mobility solutions. The company owns, manufactures, assembles, supports, and offers services for SARIT (Safe, Affordable, Reliable, Innovative, Transport) vehicles, which are designed to address environmental concerns, urban congestion, and parking challenges. SARIT's innovative micro vehicles are engineered to use minimal power and maximize space efficiency, fitting four vehicles in a single parking spot. Leveraging the pedigree of its founder, Frank Stronach, who redefined automotive manufacturing and engineering by founding Magna International, SARIT vehicles are ideal for consumer and commercial transportation within urban environments, making common trips such as home to work or school, convenient and efficient. In addition, SARIT manufactures exceptional fleet solutions for last-mile delivery, last-mile transportation and municipal needs. With a focus on advanced technology, robust design, and powerful connectivity solutions, SARIT International Inc. is committed to revolutionizing urban transportation and enhancing the quality of life in cities worldwide. For more information, visit .About Fleet OpticsFleetOptics Inc., headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a provider of final-mile delivery and logistics solutions throughout Canada. Established in 2015, the company has expanded its coverage to key provinces including Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, and British Columbia with 7 distribution centres strategically located across the country. Performance is core to FleetOptics and prides itself on a 98%+ on-time delivery performance, offering next-day and two-day air delivery options. Their flexible six-day operations, with extended services during peak periods, cater to diverse customer needs. FleetOptics employs cutting-edge technology for real-time visibility, route optimization, and transparent reporting via their Client Portal. The company has forged credible partnerships with leading national brands and e-commerce platforms, enhancing its logistics capabilities. Committed to sustainability, FleetOptics has introduced zero emissions delivery zones via e-bike and EVs, significantly reducing their carbon footprint and promoting greener urban logistics. This innovative approach, combined with a focus on customer satisfaction, positions FleetOptics as a leader in the logistics industry.

