Regional Health Properties Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Financial Results
|REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC.
|BALANCE SHEET
|(in thousands)
|12/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|ASSETS
|Property and equipment, net
|$
|33,489
|$
|34,744
|Assets held for sale, net
|10,334
|10,593
|Cash
|582
|953
|Restricted cash
|2,890
|3,231
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $141 and $2,040
|3,362
|1,403
|Prepaid expenses and other
|633
|613
|Notes receivable
|369
|1,044
|Intangible assets - bed licenses
|2,471
|2,471
|Intangible assets - lease rights, net
|69
|87
|Right-of-use operating lease assets
|2,154
|2,556
|Goodwill
|1,585
|1,585
|Straight-line rent receivable
|2,527
|2,901
|Total assets
|$
|60,465
|$
|62,181
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Senior debt, net
|$
|34,287
|$
|35,885
|Debt related to assets held for sale, net
|8,234
|7,970
|Bonds, net
|5,851
|5,991
|Other debt, net
|1,349
|889
|Accounts payable
|3,695
|2,493
|Accrued expenses
|5,414
|4,060
|Operating lease obligation
|2,472
|2,917
|Other liabilities
|2,082
|1,791
|Total liabilities
|63,384
|61,996
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13)
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value; 55,000 shares authorized; 1,890 and 1,850 shares issued and 1,879 and 1,839 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
|63,173
|63,059
|Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000 shares authorized (including amounts authorized for Series A and Series B); shares issued and outstanding designated as follows:
|Preferred stock, Series A, no par value; 559 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, with a redemption amount $426 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|426
|426
|Preferred stock, Series B, no par value; 2,812 shares authorized; 2,252 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, with a redemption amount $18,602 at Deceember 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|18,602
|18,602
|Accumulated deficit
|(85,120
|)
|-81902
|Total stockholders' (deficit) equity
|(2,919
|)
|185
|Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity
|$
|60,465
|$
|62,181
|REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC.
|STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands)
|Quarter Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Revenues:
|Patient care revenues
|$
|3,855
|$
|2,258
|Rental revenues
|1,748
|1,899
|Management fees
|-
|263
|Other revenues
|57
|103
|Total revenues
|5,660
|4,523
|Expenses:
|Patient care expense
|2,980
|1,535
|Facility rent expense
|149
|149
|Cost of management fees
|-
|153
|Depreciation and amortization
|563
|517
|General and administrative expense
|1,323
|1,127
|Credit loss expense
|105
|881
|Total expenses
|5,120
|4,362
|Income (loss) from operations
|540
|161
|Other (income) expense:
|Interest expense, net
|689
|685
|Other expense, net
|420
|(287
|)
|Total other expense, net
|1,109
|398
|Net loss
|(569
|)
|(237
|)
|Preferred stock dividends - gain on extinguishment
|-
|-
|Net (loss) profit attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc. common stockholders
|$
|(569
|)
|$
|(237
|)
|Net (loss) profit per share of common stock attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.:
|Basic
|$
|(0.31
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.31
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
|Basic
|1,858
|1,877
|Diluted
|1,858
|1,877
|REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC.
|STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Revenues:
|Patient care revenues
|$
|11,273
|$
|8,835
|Rental revenues
|7,005
|7,069
|Management fees
|-
|1,050
|Other revenues
|57
|210
|Total revenues
|18,335
|17,164
|Expenses:
|Patient care expense
|9,442
|7,979
|Facility rent expense
|594
|594
|Cost of management fees
|-
|595
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,062
|2,255
|General and administrative expense
|5,408
|5,412
|Credit loss expense
|668
|1,150
|Total expenses
|18,174
|17,985
|Income (loss) from operations
|161
|(821
|)
|Other (income) expense:
|Interest expense, net
|2,710
|2,751
|Other expense, net
|669
|316
|Total other expense, net
|3,379
|3,067
|Net loss
|(3,218
|)
|(3,888
|)
|Preferred stock dividends - gain on extinguishment
|-
|43,395
|Net (loss) profit attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc. common stockholders
|$
|(3,218
|)
|$
|39,507
|Net (loss) profit per share of common stock attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.:
|Basic
|$
|(1.73
|)
|$
|21.05
|Diluted
|$
|(1.73
|)
|$
|21.05
|Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
|Basic
|1,858
|1,877
|Diluted
|1,858
|1,877
|REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC.
|DEBT SUMMARY
|(in thousands)
|December 31, 2024
|Maturity
|Interest Rate
|Principal
|% of Principal
|Deferred financing costs
|Unamortized discount on bonds
|Net Carrying Value
|Total Fixed Rate Debt
|4/26/2039
|4.33
|%
|43,193
|85.2
|%
|(702
|)
|(107
|)
|42,384
|Total Floating Rate Debt
|10/3/2036
|9.67
|%
|7,521
|14.8
|%
|(184
|)
|-
|7,337
|Total
|$
|50,714
|100.0
|%
|$
|(886
|)
|$
|(107
|)
|$
|49,721
Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release presents information about EBITDA adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making.
These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below for each of the fiscal periods indicated.
A reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is as follows:
|REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(in thousands)
|(Amounts in 000's)
|Q1 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(962
|)
|$
|(706
|)
|$
|(982
|)
|$
|(568
|)
|$
|(3,218
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|511
|514
|474
|563
|2,062
|Interest expense, net
|674
|669
|677
|690
|2,710
|Amortization of employee stock compensation
|42
|-
|19
|53
|114
|Provision for income tax
|(18
|)
|24
|-
|(24
|)
|(18
|)
|EBITDA
|247
|501
|188
|714
|1,650
|Credit loss expense
|28
|36
|499
|105
|668
|Other expense (income), net
|-
|-
|5
|(5
|)
|Gain (loss) from write-off of liabilities and other credit balances from discontinued operations
|12
|165
|3
|2
|182
|Expenses related to preferred stock recapitalization
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other one-time costs
|60
|80
|179
|268
|587
|Project costs
|40
|25
|20
|4
|89
|Tail insurance on legacy facilities
|72
|79
|55
|112
|318
|One-time income adjustment - quality incentive program (1)
|-
|(147
|)
|49
|98
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA from operations
|$
|459
|$
|739
|$
|998
|$
|1,298
|$
|3,494
(1) Amounts represent adjustments needed for historical and estimated future amounts along with reconciling for timing differences.
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See“Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important additional information.
2 EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See“Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important additional information.
3 EBITDAR is a non-GAAP financial measure.
