Regional Health Properties Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Financial Results

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS



Reported revenue of $5.6 million in the quarter

Generated income from operations of $540k in the quarter

Generated EBITDA of $714K and $1.3 million of Adjusted EBITDA1 in the quarter Collected 92% of contractual rent during Q4 2024

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS



Entered into a management contract with CJM Advisors to manage our Sylva, NC facility

Our Meadowood facility continued its operational improvement, resulting in the highest occupancy since taking back the facility in 2022 Obtained a $500k line of credit from Exchange Bank, Regional's current lender in Alabama



FULL YEAR 20024 FINANCIAL RESULTS



Reported revenue of $18.3 million

Reported income from operations of $161k Generated EBITDA of $1.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million



MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Brent Morrison, Regional's President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, commented,“The fourth quarter capped off a transformative year for Regional Health Properties. In 2024, we focused on strengthening our operational foundation and positioning the Company for sustained growth. A key milestone was our announced merger with SunLink Health Systems, which we believe will unlock long-term strategic and operational synergies. We anticipate the merger will close in early Q3 2025.”

Mr. Morrison continued,“Subsequent to year-end, we entered into a second management contract with CJM Advisors (“CJM”) to manage our Glenville, GA facility. We are pleased with the results from Chris Murphy and his team at CJM and look forward to growing the relationship in 2025.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported total revenue of $5.6 million, a GAAP net loss of $569k, EBITDA2 of $714k and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $49.7 million, net of outstanding indebtedness with a weighted-average annual interest rate of 5.1% and a weighted-average maturity of approximately 16 years. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $1.9 million. The Company has successfully negotiated with a former operator to collect the remaining unpaid rent.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company transitioned the operations of three facilities from leases back to the company. The intention is to have CJM Advisor manage the facilities.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc., a Georgia corporation, is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care. For more information, visit .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as“expects,”“intends,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“likely,”“will,”“seeks,”“estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. This press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, its business, operations, financial performance, revenue, capital structure, the impact of the exchange offer and economic developments.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, among others: our dependence on the operating success of our operators; the amount of, and our ability to service, our indebtedness; covenants in our debt agreements that may restrict our ability to make investments, incur additional indebtedness and refinance indebtedness on favorable terms; the availability and cost of capital; our ability to raise capital through equity and debt financings or through the sale of assets; increases in market interest rates and inflation; our ability to meet the continued listing requirements of the NYSE American LLC and to maintain the listing of our securities thereon; the effect of increasing healthcare regulation and enforcement on our operators and the dependence of our operators on reimbursement from governmental and other third-party payors; the relatively illiquid nature of real estate investments; the impact of litigation and rising insurance costs on the business of our operators; the impact on us of litigation relating to our prior operation of our healthcare properties; the effect of our operators declaring bankruptcy, becoming insolvent or failing to pay rent as due; the ability of any of our operators in bankruptcy to reject unexpired lease obligations and to impede our ability to collect unpaid rent or interest during the pendency of a bankruptcy proceeding and retain security deposits for the debtor's obligations; our ability to find replacement operators and the impact of unforeseen costs in acquiring new properties; epidemics or pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the related impact on our tenants, operators and healthcare facilities; and other factors discussed from time to time in our news releases, public statements and documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These forward-looking statements and such risks, uncertainties and other factors speak only as of the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law.

