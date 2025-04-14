Freddie Mac Sells $5.3 Million In Non-Performing Loans
|Description
|EXPO Pool #1
|Unpaid Principal Balance
|$5.3 million
|Loan Count
|28
|BPO-weighted* CLTV (in %)
|45
|UPB-weighted CLTV (in %)
|50
|Average Months Delinquent
|16
|Average Loan Balance (in $000s)
|188
|Geographical Distribution
|Texas
|Winning Bidder
|VRMTG ACQ, LLC
| Cover Bid Price (% of UPB)
(second-highest bid price)
|Around 100s Area
*Broker Price Opinions (BPOs)
Advisors to Freddie Mac on the transaction are BofA Securities, Inc. and First Financial Network, Inc.
Freddie Mac's seasoned loan offerings focus on reducing less-liquid assets in the company's mortgage-related investments portfolio in an economically sensible way. This includes sales of NPLs, securitizations of re-performing loans (RPLs) and structured RPL transactions. Since 2011, Freddie Mac has sold $10.4 billion of NPLs and securitized approximately $80.3 billion of RPLs consisting of $30.4 billion via fully guaranteed MBS, $36.9 billion via the Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer (SCRT) program, and $13.0 billion via the Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction (SLST) program. Requirements guiding the servicing of these transactions are focused on improving borrower outcomes and stabilizing communities. Additional information about the Freddie Mac's seasoned loan offerings is available at: .
