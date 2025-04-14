Freddie Mac Sells $5.3 Million In Non-Performing Loans

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced it sold via auction 28 deeply delinquent non-performing residential first lien loans (NPLs) from its mortgage-related investments portfolio to VRMTG ACQ, LLC. The loans, with a balance of approximately $5.3 million, are currently serviced by NewRez LLC, d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. The sales are part of Freddie Mac's Extended Timeline Pool Offering (EXPO®) and the transaction is expected to settle in June 2025. Freddie Mac, through its advisors, began marketing the transaction on March 6, 2025, to potential bidders active in the NPL market. Given the delinquency status of the loans, the borrowers have likely been evaluated previously for loss mitigation, including modification or other alternatives to foreclosure, or are in foreclosure. Mortgages that were previously modified and subsequently became delinquent comprise approximately 55 percent of the aggregate pool balance. Additionally, purchasers are required to honor the terms of existing loss mitigation agreements and solicit distressed borrowers for additional assistance except in limited cases and ensure all pending loss mitigation actions are completed.

The EXPO pool and winning bidder is summarized below:

Description EXPO Pool #1 Unpaid Principal Balance $5.3 million Loan Count 28 BPO-weighted* CLTV (in %) 45 UPB-weighted CLTV (in %) 50 Average Months Delinquent 16 Average Loan Balance (in $000s) 188 Geographical Distribution Texas Winning Bidder VRMTG ACQ, LLC Cover Bid Price (% of UPB)

(second-highest bid price) Around 100s Area

*Broker Price Opinions (BPOs)

Advisors to Freddie Mac on the transaction are BofA Securities, Inc. and First Financial Network, Inc.

Freddie Mac's seasoned loan offerings focus on reducing less-liquid assets in the company's mortgage-related investments portfolio in an economically sensible way. This includes sales of NPLs, securitizations of re-performing loans (RPLs) and structured RPL transactions. Since 2011, Freddie Mac has sold $10.4 billion of NPLs and securitized approximately $80.3 billion of RPLs consisting of $30.4 billion via fully guaranteed MBS, $36.9 billion via the Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer (SCRT) program, and $13.0 billion via the Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction (SLST) program. Requirements guiding the servicing of these transactions are focused on improving borrower outcomes and stabilizing communities. Additional information about the Freddie Mac's seasoned loan offerings is available at: .

