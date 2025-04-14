Alogent Recognized As A Top Fintech Leader In TAG's 2025 Top 40 List Of Innovative Tech Companies

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alogent (@Alogent-Corp ), a global software leader in the banking and financial services market, is honored to be named one of the 2025 Top 40 Innovative Companies in Georgia by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). This recognition highlights companies that are making significant contributions in areas like fintech, healthtech, and AI, and reflects their role in shaping Georgia's future as a global leader in technology.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Top 40 Innovative Company by TAG, and this award highlights our commitment to providing financial institutions with scalable, future-ready software solutions," said Dede Wakefield, CEO of Alogent. "Our goal is to help banks and credit unions streamline operations, reduce risk, and enhance user experiences, ensuring they are well-equipped for the evolving financial landscape. We're proud to contribute to Georgia's vibrant tech ecosystem and to continue to shape the future of fintech."

The Top 40 companies will be featured at the Georgia Technology Summit (GTS) later this week in Atlanta.

About Alogent

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end payment processing, enterprise content and loan management, and omni-channel digital banking solutions to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem - capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at .

SOURCE Alogent

