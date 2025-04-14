.ART ANNOUNCES 2024 AND 2025 KASIMOV ART THERAPY FELLOWSHIP RECIPIENTS

- Ulvi Kasimov, .ART Founder & CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of the upcoming World Art Day, .ART Registry is proud to announce the 2025 recipients of the Kasimov Art Therapy Fellowship-an award established to support the next generation of art therapists through financial and community-based support.

The Annual Fellowship Award is part of .ART's ongoing“Healing Power of Art Initiative," launched by founder and CEO Mr. Kasimov and his wife, Mrs. Kasimov. Inspired by their daughter Medina, who was born with health challenges that limit her verbal communication, the initiative celebrates art as a vital form of expression, healing, and connection. Medina found her voice through her art -and now, through this graduate fellowship, the Kasimovs and .ART are helping others access the tools to bring the healing power of art into the world.

Endowed through a $1 million gift to The George Washington University's renowned Art Therapy Program, the Kasimov Fellowship reduces the financial burden on students pursuing careers at the intersection of art and mental health-fields that demand rigorous study and extensive internships, yet often lead to lower-paying roles in the nonprofit and public sectors.

The 2025 .ART Kasimov Awardees are:

Christian De Jesus – a Puerto Rican student art therapist whose work integrates creative expression and advocacy to promote healing.

Karina Monroy – a California-born mixed media artist and student art therapist whose work honors feminine ancestry and explores collective healing through creativity and cultural connection.

The 2024 Kasimov Awardees are:

Bethany Eddleman – an artist, art therapist, and educator from North Carolina-committed to advocacy and inclusive, community-centered care for children, adolescents, families, and diverse populations.

Chengjiaoyang Xue – an art therapist from China devoted to advancing mental health awareness and art therapy accessibility across cultures.

“We believe that art has the power to transform lives,” said Mr. Kasimov.“Through this Fellowship, we are proud to support students whose careers will bring creative healing to people and communities in need.”

With World Art Day upon us on April 15, this is the perfect time to honor the fellowship recipients and continue the conversation around creativity as care. As part of the celebration, .ART will host a live webinar on April 17, 2025, inviting the public to explore how art is being used as a tool for healing across borders, cultures, and disciplines.

Join us as we celebrate World Art Day and the artists, therapists, and visionaries shaping a more compassionate future through creativity.

👉 Register for the webinar here .

About .ART Registry

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 581,384 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object-be it physical or digital. ID and the acquisition of HUG in late 2024 establishes .ART Registry as a leading online gallery for artistic talent.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART's revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Healing Power of Art Initiative, to promote the therapeutic benefits of art. Learn more at . Register .ART domains at or any domain name registrar such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.

