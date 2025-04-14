Moneda Invest, FNB Namibia, Ino Capital Sign Memorandum Of Understanding (Mou) To Empower Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes) In Namibia

In a strategic move aimed at transforming Namibia's energy sector, Nigerian investment firm Moneda Invest has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FNB Namibia and private equity firm Ino Capital Investments to support and scale local small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Namibia's rapidly growing oil, gas and energy industries. The African Energy Chamber ( ) fully endorses this partnership, viewing it as a prime example of how African institutions and investors must lead the charge in fostering inclusive economic growth across the continent.

The MoU formalizes the collaboration between the parties and establishes the Local Content Accelerator program – an inclusive platform designed to empower Namibian SMEs, suppliers and contractors to fully participate in the energy value chain. Central to this transformative initiative is a shared commitment to building a sustainable and dynamic ecosystem for local content development.

A key contributor to this milestone, Ejike Egbuagu, CEO of Moneda Invest, has played an instrumental role in realizing this vision. Egbuagu's journey with Namibia began at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies – the continent's premier energy event – which brings together African leaders, global investors and energy executives. As a partner of AEW 2024, Moneda has consistently championed the development of local businesses in the energy sector, recognizing Namibia's potential as a future energy hub and committing to support the country's local economic transformation.

Moneda's partnership with Namibia also deepened during AEW 2022, when the firm signed a three-year collaboration agreement with Namibia's national oil company, NAMCOR, to share knowledge, enhance skills and unlock investment opportunities for MSMEs within the oil and gas sector. Building on this foundation, Moneda is now taking further steps to invest in Namibia's energy landscape, strengthening its support for local content initiatives and playing a pivotal role in driving sustainable, inclusive growth in the country's burgeoning energy sector.

“We are very honored to sign this partnership with FNB,” Egbuagu stated.“The truth is that the opportunity we see here is vast – it's huge. However, banks and financial institutions must have an appetite for the unknown. Oil and gas represent the unknown in Namibia. This partnership provides the proper backbone, supported by our experience operating in Nigeria, DRC and other parts of Africa.”

The MoU outlines a strategic roadmap for unlocking financing and operational support for SMEs across the energy value chain, from contractors to service providers to logistics firms. The partnership marks a significant turning point – a new phase where African businesses are not only recipients of capital but champions of development. This MoU exemplifies the impact of long-term, strategic investment in African talent and businesses, and serves as a call to action for other African institutions and leaders to invest deeply, remain committed and trust in the continent's potential.

As Africa's energy sector continues to expand, the need for effective local content policies, strategies and initiatives becomes more urgent for local job creation and value retention. The upcoming AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies conference, taking place in Cape Town from September 29 to October 3, will highlight how well-designed partnerships can drive SME participation and growth. The event will bring together operators, financiers and investors with local companies, fostering collaboration and strengthening Africa's energy industries.

