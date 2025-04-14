Bitcoin 2.0: Bloombeans Offers $150M Airdrop For A New Economic Foundation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lisbon, Portugal, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A New Global Financial System

Lead by Takashi Nakamoto and designed by Austrian economists , BloomBeans operates as a peer-to-peer network capable of replicating 75% of the global financial system in a fully decentralized way. It has been created as the perfect foundation for a healthy economy-one that is built on savings, not debt.

It is designed as the most secure, transparent, honest, streamlined and reliable financial system ever built, -operating at just a fraction of the multi-trillion-dollar annual operational costs of the current financial system.

BloomBeans vs. Bitcoin

BloomBeans.io targets the Financial System market, 15 times larger than Bitcoin's“Digital Gold” market.

The decentralized financial products enabled by BloomBeans account for 75% of the most widely used financial instruments globally .







Compared to Bitcoin's $17 trillion digital gold market , BloomBeans' total addressable market is estimated at $209.5 trillion , spanning key financial sectors:



$70 trillion – Savings accounts

$50 trillion – Passive income (accounting only for rental real estate)

$8.6 trillion – Insurance

$55.7 trillion – Pensions $25.2 trillion – Loans

New Blockchain Technology

BloomBeans is pioneering a breakthrough innovation: Crypto Financial Assets (CFAs) .

For the first time in blockchain history, users can create personalized and fully decentralized version of the most traditional financial products: pensions, savings accounts, insurance, passive income streams, and loans.

These titles of ownership are similar to shares or bonds but are the first 100% decentralized.

Unlike traditional tokenized assets, which remain centralized as representations of real goods or services, or NFTs, which are merely links to centralized databases, CFAs provide for the first time complete decentralized ownership of financial assets on the blockchain.

Key elements

As a whole, BloomBeans has been designed to improve and replace large parts of today's financial institutions, both private and public.

Monetary Policy: Replacing Central Banks, a well-structured, predictable interest rate has been coded in the system (see whitepaper ). The monetary policy sets the interest rate on products which provide BEAN profits.

Crypto Financial Assets (CFAs): Replacing today's Banking and state pensions system, BEAN enables the creation of CFAs (Savings Accounts, Insurance, Passive Income, Pensions, and Loans) which provide interest distributed in BEAN currency.

BEAN Currency : An initial supply of $1M BEAN coins with a hard cap of $21B BEAN, expected to be reached in 220 years.

P2P Markets: CFAs will be tradable in dedicated P2P markets, where they can also be used as collateral for loans.

Voluntary Taxation : BloomBeans' referral system generates new BEAN currency for the referral address. This mechanism, embedded in the code, serves decentralized promotional purposes, but more importantly, it has been designed to create a voluntary tax system that will facilitate the transition to a voluntary participation society, as it allows individuals to allocate resources for social infrastructure at no cost to themselves.

0% Interest Loans: This is the first Financial System offering 0% interest rate on system loans backed by CFAs. Borrowed funds can be repaid at any time. This is only possible due to the complete absence of intermediaries.

Airdrop Distribution

BloomBeans Round 1 will distribute $1.000.000 to DEFI users

Round 2 Airdrops will airdrop $150.000.000 in BEAN currency to CFA holders

Here are the details.



Community Roadmap

BloomBeans was founded on January 18, 2024. Its development will span many years and is entirely in the hands of a community of individuals deeply committed to the same cypherpunk, decentralization, and liberty ideals that Satoshi Nakamoto, the founder of Bitcoin, upheld.



March 1st, 2025 – BEAN currency, Savings Accounts, and Loans release. Basic DAPP.

Spring 2025 – Income Streams & Pensions.

Summer 2025 – Insurances and further DAPP improvements.

2026 – CFA Markets & Loan Markets. Beyond – Proprietary Financial Blockchain, DAPPS for Institutions and Financial Entities.

Designed for National Adoption

BloomBeans equips nations with tools for institutional and national development, including:



A healthy tax system

A sustainable pension scheme

A no-interest loan system Institutional self-funding tools

As an honest global financial system, BloomBeans is able to protect developing nations and individuals from currency devaluation, foreign financial interference, and external debt, promoting greater economic stability and sovereignty.



Take a look at the following article for a deeper insight into the possibilities of the BloomBeans Financial System and its institutional use cases.



