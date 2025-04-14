Winshear Relinquishes The Gaban And Ica Projects In Peru Seeking New Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --) ('Winshear' or the 'Company') reports that it has decided to relinquish the Gaban and Ica projects in Peru and has offered to transfer the projects back to Palamina.

The Company currently has C$1.3 million in cash and is actively assessing new investment opportunities. The Company is prioritizing projects that are located in stable jurisdictions with a focus on critical metals and gold.

About Winshear Gold Corp.

Winshear Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company.

