Adah Sharma Wields Sword On Ramp As Symbolic Stand For Wildlife Protection

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma made a striking statement on the runway as she walked with a sword in hand, symbolically defending the cause of wildlife protection.

Known for her bold fashion choices and passion for animal rights, Adah used the dramatic moment to draw attention to the threats faced by wildlife. Her fierce stance on the ramp served as a heartfelt message-urging people to stand up for the voiceless and safeguard nature's most vulnerable creatures.

Speaking about the same, Adah shared,“We thought it would be a nice twist, dramatic like the theme of the show was. I think action moves are extremely fashionable, and I loved the warrior princess look. The theme was peacocks, and with my sword, it was a symbolic way to ward off anyone who wants to harm wildlife.”

Interestingly, the actress walked the ramp wearing a 28 kg lehenga while wielding a sword. Adah walked the ramp as the showstopper at the recent fashion event.

'The Kerala Story' actress made a style statement in a richly embroidered dark blue lehenga-choli. What truly set her look apart was the bold addition of a sword, which brought a fierce edge to her ensemble. Adah confidently walked the ramp with the sword in hand, later showcasing her strength as she flexed her muscles and demonstrated a few swift sword-fighting moves.

On the professional front, Adah Sharma most recently appeared in the romantic drama“Tumko Meri Kasam,” helmed by director Vikram Bhatt. The film featured a notable cast including Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, and Ishwak Singh, and drew inspiration from the life of Ajay Murdia, the founder of the Indira IVF clinic chain.

Next, she is set to take on a powerful role as Devi in her upcoming film with National Award-winning director BM Giriraj. For the first time in her career, Sharma is set to portray the divine role of Devi on the big screen. The upcoming film, currently untitled, will be released in three languages-Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil.

Adah's upcoming projects include playing the lead role in the sequel to“Chandini Bar,” along with her much-anticipated appearance in“Reeta Sanyal Season 2.”