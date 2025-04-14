Russian Missile Strike Leaves 34 Dead In Ukraine

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 34 people have been killed and 117 others wounded in a Russian missile strike in Ukraine, a media report said on Monday.

Two Russian ballistic missiles slammed into the heart of the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday, Reuters reported.

It said 34 people lost their lives and 117 others were wounded in the deadliest Russian attack on Ukraine so far during the current year.

Ukrainian officials said 20 buildings, including four educational institutions, apartment blocks as well as several cafes and shops, had been damaged in the attack.

President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded a tough international response to Moscow's attack, denounced by the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy.

kk