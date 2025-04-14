403
Algeria mandates departure of 12 French diplomats amid arrest tensions
(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic move, Algeria has ordered 12 officials from the French embassy to depart the nation within 48 hours, a decision confirmed by France's foreign minister in an interview on Monday.
The foreign minister indicated that “this decision would be a response to the arrest of three Algerian nationals suspected of serious offenses on French national territory.”
French Foreign Minister Barrot described Algeria's expulsion order as "unjustified," emphasizing the ongoing efforts to strengthen relations between the two nations. He stated, “We have decided together, with the Algerian government, to reweave the thread of dialogue in the service of our two countries. I call on the Algerian authorities to abandon these expulsion measures, which have no connection with the legal proceedings underway.”
He further warned that France would respond "immediately" if the expulsions go forward as planned.
