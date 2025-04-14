Khankendi Hosts Conference Titled Heydar Aliyev And Sovereign Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

As part of the events marking 2025 as the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" in Azerbaijan, a significant conference titled "Heydar Aliyev and Sovereign Azerbaijan" was held on April 14 at Garabagh University in the city of Khankendi, Azernews reports.

This initiative follows the presidential decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 28, 2024, declaring 2025 a year dedicated to highlighting Azerbaijan's constitutional foundations and sovereign identity.

The event was jointly organized by the Office of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Science and Education, in collaboration with Garabagh University.

Among the notable participants were Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, state officials, legal experts, representatives of higher education institutions, media, and young researchers.