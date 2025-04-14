Salman Khan Gets Another Death Threat, 'Will Enter His House, Blow Up His Car'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Actor Salman Khan has received a fresh death threat via WhatsApp. The threatening message, sent to Mumbai's Transport Department helpline number, warned of thrashing Salman Khan after entering his Bandra home and blowing up his car. It is not yet known if the threat message was sent by member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

An official posted at the traffic police control room then alerted seniors about the message, based on which the Worli Police registered a case against the unidentified person. A case has been registered under section 351(2) (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

An investigation has been initiated.

Salman Khan has received multiple death threats, mostly from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in connection with the killing of two blackbucks. The blackbuck holds sacred importance for the Bishnoi community.

While Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail in cases including attempted murder and extortion, suspected members of his gang opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April last year.

On April 14, 2024, two men on a bike shot at the actor's apartment in upscale Bandra and several rounds in the air. A bullet-proof glass panel was recently installed outside the balcony of Salman Khan's Bandra flat.

Following the firing outside his home, Salman Khan's security was heightened. Cops were stationed outside his residence after Baba Siddique was shot dead by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in an apparent warning to the actor.

“We do not have any enmity with anyone but whoever helps Salman Khan and the Dawood gang, keep your accounts in order,” a Facebook post by one Shubuu Lonkar, believed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, emerged after the shooting of Baba Siddique.