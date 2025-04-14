Following discussions between the Secretary and Deputy Secretary of State with Prime Minister of Barbados and Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Mia Mottley, the United States supports the statement by CARICOM condemning any actions to destabilize Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council. The United States supports the efforts by the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission and CARICOM to assist the government in its efforts to bring peace and stability to Haiti in the face of armed criminal gangs. The United States continues to consult with governments across the region.
Support Of The Haitian Transitional Government And CARICOM
