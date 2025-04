Tamil New Year 2025: Explore 25+ Wishes, Whatsapp-Facebook Status And Message Ideas To Make Puthandu Festival Special

MENAFN - Live Mint) Tamil New Year 2025: Puthandu, commonly known as Tamil New Year, is being celebrated on April 14, 2025, coinciding with Ambedkar Jayanti. Puthandu marks the first day of the Tamil calendar and holds immense cultural significance.

Tamil New Year 2025: Date

Puthandu in being celebrated on April 14 as suggested by Drik Panchang. Puthandu auspicious time is given below:

Sankranti Moment on Puthandu - 3:30 AM

Drik Panchang states,“In Tamil Nadu when Sankranthi takes place after sunrise and before sunset the year begins on the same day. If Sankranthi takes place after sunset then the year begins on the following day.”

Tamil New Year 2025: Celebrations

Celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu and other Sourh-east Asian countries, on this day devotees feast on traditional dishes, wear new clothes, visit temples, decorate their homes, participate in family gatherings and rituals and make rangoli called kolams.

Let's explore wishes, WhatsApp-Facebook status and message ideas to make Puthandu festival special for loved ones.



Maybe this new year is going to be the one that fulfils all your dreams, so start it with a joyful soul. Here's wishing you a prosperous Tamil New Year

I wish that you and your family are blessed with happiness and prosperity in your life. Have a great Tamil New Year.

Celebrate the day with zeal and enthusiasm as it is the time to welcome the new year. Happy Tamil New Year.

Let this New Year take away all your worries. Wishing you and your family a healthy and wealthy life. Happy Tamil New Year.

Here's hoping that the new year brings lots of new and exciting opportunities in our lives. I hope it will be our year. Wishing you and your family a Happy Tamil New Year.

From this new year, let's march forward to spread love, peace and laughter. Iniya Tamil Puthandu Nalvazhthukal

Sending you and your family warm wishes for a prosperous and Happy Tamil New Year.

May this year bring an abundance of joy, success, love, and prosperity to your life. Have a blessed Tamil New Year.

New Year is one of the best times of the year. Wishing all to be showered with the divine blessings of happiness and prosperity. Have a blessed Tamil New Year. Cheers to the Tamil New Year. May all your new resolutions be a grand success. Iniya Tamil Puthandu Nalvazhthukal.

