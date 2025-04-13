Gary Green To Release Updated Edition Of Landmark Book On Indian Gaming And Native Sovereignty

Updated Edition of“Osceola's Revenge” to Chronicle Rise of $40B Indian Gaming Industry and Sovereignty Strategy

- Gary Green, authorNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gary Green, the iconic folksinger turned casino executive, is revising“Osceola's Revenge” –his landmark book about the development of Indian casinos and the fight for Native sovereignty. The book's original publisher, New York's J.T. Colby Company has agreed to issue the updated story as a trade paperback."Osceola's Revenge: The Phenomena of Indian Casinos" is the untold story of how Native American tribes opened bingo halls and turned them into billion-dollar engines of sovereignty, resistance, and self-determination. Written by Gary Green-the "outlaw folksinger" turned casino executive-this insider account traces the explosive rise of Indian Gaming from courtroom battles and legislative loopholes to global brand acquisitions and next-generation tribal economies. Far from a tale of lucky jackpots, this is a gritty, unapologetic chronicle of how Native nations reclaimed power using the very systems designed to silence them. Part history, part memoir, and part manifesto, "Osceola's Revenge" reveals how slot machines became tools of justice and why Indian casinos are just the beginning of the new American frontier.“That frontier never really closed; it just got Wi-Fi,” Green mused with a subtle hint of the new reality.Timed for release just before the American semi-quincentennial, the book traces the rise of Indian casinos as a high point in a 250-year struggle for Tribal sovereignty and a powerful economic engine funding hospitals, schools, language revitalization, and land reclamation.Intertwined with Green's own remarkable half-century journey through Indian Country and the COINTELPRO surveillance he suffered as a result of the Wounded Knee occupation, "Osceola's Revenge" is the untold story of how tribal sovereignty turned slot machines into weapons of resistance, and how Native nations rewrote the rules of capitalism without ever giving up their land.Part memoir, part manifesto, and part modern-day war cry, the book dismantles myths and delivers an insider's look into the legal, cultural, and economic revolution that reshaped Indian Country –and is now influencing the next wave of global development as well as economic development for non-gaming Tribes.This is not just a book about casinos.This is a book about power.And how Native America took it back-one jackpot at a time.

