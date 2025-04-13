Bucchioni Is Named Delaware's Top Podcaster For 2025

Jack Bucchioni

Blue Coast Talk has been voted Delaware's Top Podcast for 2025 by the Delaware Press Association.

- Jack BucchioniWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a moment of pride for the free press and storytelling with purpose, Blue Coast Talk has been voted Delaware's Top Podcast for 2025 by the Delaware Press Association. This honor shines a light not only on a broadcast show-but a mission: to tell the stories that are too often left overlooked.At the heart of this year's award vote was Blue Coast Talk's gripping investigative report on Delaware's offshore wind initiatives-coverage that peeled back layers, asked the tough questions, and stirred conversations across the state. That courage to dig deeper earned host and creator Jack Bucchioni the state's highest podcasting honor by the Delaware Press Association's annual body of more than 150 of the region's most respected media professionals, authors, and journalists."This award isn't just for Blue Coast Talk," said Bucchioni. "It's for every Delawarean who's ever wondered what's really going on behind the scenes-and for every voice that's needed a platform to be heard."The Delaware Press Association recognizes excellence that not only informs but transforms. As one of the top peer awards in the state, this win also nominates Blue Coast Talk for consideration in the National Federation of Press Women (NFPW) awards later this year-where the best of the best across America are honored.Blue Coast Talk's impact goes far beyond the camera and microphone. Through OTT live broadcasts, on-demand original content, and powerful audio only stories, it has become a relentless local force for truth to power, empathy, and advocacy. Whether partnering with mainstream media or spotlighting local heroes, Bucchioni's storytelling style doesn't just report the news-it builds bridges, sparks action, and brings communities together.Off-air, Bucchioni is a mentor, a community leader, and a champion of change-amplifying under-represented voices and helping shape the next generation of ethical, alternative, communicators.His work is a reminder: great journalism isn't just about headlines-it's about a megaphone the Freedom of the Press gives all of us.For more information about this DPA statewide recognition of Blue Coast Talk and the NFPW national nomination of Blue Coast Talk, contact the DelawarePressAssociation c/o Katherine Ward Executive DirectorTo Contact Blue Coast Talk: c/o Jack Bucchioni, phone 302.200.9018 or email .... Please visit BlueCoastTalk

