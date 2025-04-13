Cassis Meets Turkish Foreign Minister For Talks On Syria, Gaza And Ukraine

Italiano it Cassis incontra ministro turco: parla di Siria, Gaza e Ucraina Original Read more: Cassis incontra ministro turco: parla di Siria, Gaza e Ucrain

Switzerland's Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis met on Saturday with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. This content was published on April 13, 2025

The talks discussed the situation in Syria and more generally in the Middle East, the“urgent need” for a ceasefire in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as the European security architecture, Cassis indicated on X.

“I hope for strengthened cooperation during the Swiss presidency next year of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe,” wrote Cassis, who is turning 64 and has been in government since September 2017.

+ Switzerland cancels Middle East humanitarian law conference

The meeting took place in Antalya, a tourist city where a diplomatic forum was held. Cassis arrived there (departing from Ankara) in the government's new jet, which, however, presented problems. During take-off, one of the two engines showed a brief reduction in power. For safety reasons, the delegation from the Swiss foreign ministry will therefore return to Switzerland in another aircraft.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ds

