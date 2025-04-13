Dehqan Picnic Expo To Kick Off In Kabul From May First
In a statement, MoAIL wrote the four-day Dehqan picnic and 32nd Agriculture and Livestock Products Exhibition would be held from May 1 to 14. The event titled“supporting agriculture and livestock is the guarantee of health and growth of yours economy” in Badambagh of Kabul.
It said people could sell their agricultural and livestock products by renting a booth at this exhibition.
According to MoAIL, to register and obtain a booth, please contact the Agricultural Exhibition Directorate of the Private Sector Development Department for the Ministry.
hz/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment