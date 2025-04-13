403
EU interior ministers call for enhanced measures against irregular migration
(MENAFN) During the MED5 meeting held in Naples on Saturday, interior ministers from five EU nations bordering the Mediterranean called for intensified efforts to tackle irregular migration.
The gathering included representatives from Spain, Malta, Greece, and the Greek Cypriot administration, alongside EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner and Frontex Executive Director Hans Leijtens.
Following the meeting, the MED5 countries released a statement expressing support for the European Commission’s initiatives aimed at improving the efficiency of return procedures. They also reaffirmed the significance of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum.
The ministers emphasized the need for innovative and effective solutions to combat irregular migration and dismantle human trafficking networks.
According to an Italian news agency, the MED5 ministers highlighted the necessity of sufficient EU funding to facilitate voluntary returns and assist in the reintegration of returnees.
They also agreed to forge new partnerships with key origin and transit countries in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, which are crucial for regional stability and the EU's interests.
Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi stated following the meeting that prioritizing the fight against human traffickers is essential. “We all agreed that Frontex must be strengthened.”
