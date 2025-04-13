Russia Willing To Continue Developing Multifaceted Cooperation With India

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, April 13 (IANS) Russia hopes to continue developing multifaceted cooperation with India , said the Russian Foreign Ministry on the 78th anniversary of diplomatic ties between both the nations.

"We congratulate our Indian friends on our shared holiday. We express confidence in the continued rapid and consistent development of friendly relations and expansion of Russian-Indian ties," the Ministry said.

Bilateral relations are characterised by reliability, high intensity of political interaction and a particularly privileged strategic partnership, it added.

"They are characterised by a high level of mutual trust, respect for national interests, identical or close views on key aspects of global and regional politics. There are meetings and negotiations at the highest and high levels every year to discuss key areas of cooperation, as well as pressing international and regional problems,” the statement said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry further noted that cultural, humanitarian, trade, and economic cooperation is successfully developing between the two countries, and nuclear energy remains one of the key areas of interaction.

Emphasising that Moscow and New Delhi are committed to building a polycentric world order based on the principles of sovereign equality, in compliance with the norms and principles of international law, it said both nations advocate a greater role of the Global South in the mechanisms of economic governance.

"Our countries work to ensure stability, global and regional security, and closely cooperate within the BRICS and SCO. Russia has consistently supported India's candidacy for permanent membership of the UN Security Council," it stated.

Diplomatic relations between Russia and India were established on April 13, 1947. Celebrating the 78th anniversary of the Russia-India diplomatic relationship on Sunday, a cycle rally was organised in New Delhi where more than 300 people participated in the event.

The cycling rally also commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Russian victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov took to X to extend greetings on the 78th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

"Warm greetings to our Indian friends on the 78th anniversary of Russia-India diplomatic relations! Our unwavering friendship, mutual respect and strategic partnership are a matter of pride for us. We are committed to taking these precious relations to new heights. Hail Russia, Hail India!" he posted.

The strategic partnership of Russia and India is distinguished by the scale and depth of ties in politics, trade and technology, science, education and culture, the Russian Embassy stated.

It announced that New Delhi and Moscow are collaborating on investment projects, developing transport networks, and working together in space exploration and nuclear energy.

"Among the key areas are energy security and military-technical cooperation," the Russian Embassy statement said.

"The high dynamics of Russian-Indian contacts at all levels, as well as the record trade turnover, reflect our countries' commitment to further enhancement of equal, trusting and mutually beneficial cooperation. The volume of bilateral tourism is growing; business, cultural and educational exchanges are expanding," it added.

“With India, we are connected by many decades of fruitful and effective interstate interaction and centuries of true friendship and civilisational dialogue. Our task is to cherish and enrich this heritage,” the Russian Embassy said.