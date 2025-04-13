Two Arrested For Opening Fire At Man In Gurugram

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 13 (IANS) Two men have been arrested for allegedly opening fire at a man in Gurugram, police said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Som Shukla and his associate Rinku Singh.

According to the police, Shukla opened fire at his girlfriend's friend here on Thursday evening.

The friend narrowly escaped while the accused managed to flee the spot.

The weapon used in the commission of the crime was provided to Shukla by Singh.

An FIR in this regard was registered at the Sadar police station.

Acting on a tip-off that a firing occurred near the Irish Park building in Sector 48 here, the police reached the spot, where they found the girl and her friend.

The victim told the police that he and the girl became friends three months ago as they worked at the same private company.

In his complaint to the police, the man had identified the assailant as Shukla, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

About three days ago, Shukla was standing in front of their office when he spotted the man and the girl talking to each other.

After this, he threatened the victim to stop talking to her.

"At around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Shukla, who was standing outside my office, took out a pistol and fired at me. I narrowly escaped and ran towards my office to save my life. He chased me and fired another shot, but I managed to escape again," the man said in his complaint.

"The accused are in police custody for further investigation. They will be thoroughly interrogated for further investigation," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said.

