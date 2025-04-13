Eritrea: Administrator Of Anseba Region Tours Development Projects

Ambassador Abdela Mussa, Administrator of the Anseba Region, conducted a tour to monitor development projects and held discussions with concerned authorities and local residents on April 8 and 9 in the Adi Tekelezan Sub-Zone.

Accompanied by regional department heads and professionals, Ambassador Abdela visited agricultural activities around the Deki Gebru Dam and encouraged those engaged in farming. He emphasized the need to strengthen water conservation and food security initiatives.

During his inspection of the renovation work on the 20 km road from Adi Tekelezan to Mealdi, passing through Deki Gebru and Wara, Ambassador Abdela recommended proper maintenance of the roadside walls and the construction of water diverters.

He also stressed the importance of water and soil conservation to address water shortages in the town of Adi Tekelezan. In addition, Ambassador Abdela visited the construction of 11 new classrooms, office spaces, and a teacher's residence at Dekemhare Elementary and Junior School, a project being carried out by the local community.

Ambassador Abdela Mussa highlighted those various campaigns undertaken over the past three years such as soil and water conservation on farmlands, catchment area treatment, and afforestation efforts have shown promising results. He emphasized the need to build on these achievements in the future.

